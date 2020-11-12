SASKATOON -- As the city turns its attention to clearing residential streets, the snow clearing effort it's about to undertake may be unprecedented.

“This effort will be a snow removal operation never before seen in our city,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said in a news release sent late Wednesday night.

“This approach will provide the most mobility, most quickly, throughout the city."

With just a few priority streets still needing to be cleared, city crews are shifting focus to residential streets where vehicles are still routinely getting stuck — days after a winter storm dumped 30 to 40 centimetres of snow on the city.

According to the city, 260 workers are pulling rotating 12-hour shifts, with 125 pieces of equipment on the roads including graders and sanders.

Residential snow clearing started first in Kensington on Wednesday and then crews worked in Stonebridge later in the day. On Thursday, crews will focus on key streets in Evergreen, Brighton, Erindale, Arbor Creek, Hampton Village, Montgomery, Parkridge, Fairhaven and Aspen Ridge, the city said.

While residents aren't required to move their vehicle to accommodate snow clearing efforts, the city recommends it if possible, so streets can be cleared more fully.

City officials are expected to provide an update on the progress of road crews at 10 a.m. Thursday.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.