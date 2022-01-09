City recommending changes to organics program ahead of rollout

SASKATOON -

The City of Saskatoon is making some minor changes to a planned city-wide organics program scheduled to rollout in 2023.

A report in the agenda for Monday’s Environment Committee meeting says administration is recommending increasing the cart size from the planned 240 Litre green cart to a 360 Litre cart.

The report says the change is based on further analysis on the existing subscription program and feedback from other cities.

The larger cart is the same size as the standard carts for waste.

Administration is also recommending, as part of the initial launch, that organics bins be collected in the same locations as existing curbside recycling and waste bins. The change is being proposed to ensure consistence with other collection programs, promote participation and ensure a successful launch.

Administration previously anticipated green cars would be collected on the front street, which is the same location as the current subscription program.