SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon and members from the Safe Community Alliance have sent a letter to the province asking for increased support for the city’s homeless community.

The letter was sent on Monday and asks Premier Scott Moe to provide more support for organizations that house and feed vulnerable people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Right now it is an urgent time for the province and it needs to be an immediate priory to get the systems in place to support the vulnerable population; we have community agencies who have come together in an unprecedented way to work and provide services to community shelters,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in the letter.

In the letter, the city said its COVID-19 community response team had identified what they call four serious gaps in assisting the city’s vulnerable pollution.

The city is asking the province to support Indigenous and First Nations people, more money for shelters, a hotel-based shelter system and a streamlined approach to testing for COVID-19.

“We have more people becoming homeless as a result of some of the challenges with income and job loss, so we have a larger homeless population and less capacity in our existing shelters," said Clark.

“We need a hotel based strategy but if you just set up a hotel without good supports in place to help people struggling with mental health and addictions then it will ultimately take an intensive case management.”

On Tuesday the province announced $171,000 in funding for 10 shelters to help deal with the pandemic. The Lighthouse expects to get about $35,000; however, the executive director added that the funding will not be enough to support services.

Clark says he is hoping for a response from the province soon.

“This issue affects multiple ministries and we need to have a problem-solving capacity from leaders in those ministries to swiftly come up with resources,” said Clark.