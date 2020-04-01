SASAKTOON -- The province’s promise of funding to help emergency shelters isn’t enough to sustain the growing costs associated with COVID-19, according to the Lighthouse Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Social Services announced it will give $171,000 to 10 emergency shelters.

Don Windels, executive director of the Lighthouse Saskatoon, expects his emergency shelter will receive about $35,000 of the funding — which represents 0.5 per cent of the facility’s annual budget.

"That’s pretty easy to spend, especially with the increased costs we have right now," Windels told CTV News.

Windels said the Lighthouse has hired more staff, to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

“So even when they’re sleeping, they need to be six feet apart. We’ve had to add more staff for their safety,” he said.

Because people need to be more spread out, Windels said the emergency shelter has less capacity.

Even with the new funding, Windels expects people will have to be turned away as the pandemic progresses.

“What we’re asking for is our full contract, so that we can cover the costs we’re incurring and will incur,” Windels said.

The province said it will fund emergency hotel stays if shelters reach capacity or someone at the shelter needs to self-isolate.

The 10 organizations receiving the $171,000 include:

• Lloydminster Men’s Shelter

• YWCA Regina - My Aunt’s Place

• YWCA Prince Albert

• YWCA Saskatoon

• Lighthouse Saskatoon

• Lighthouse North Battleford

• Salvation Army Saskatoon

• Salvation Army Regina

• Soul’s Harbour Regina

• Soul’s Harbour Moose Jaw