SASKATOON -- The Governance and Priorities Committee is slated to discuss Monday afternoon a report on the $1.04-million fraud scheme earlier this year.

The City of Saskatoon spent an estimated $100,000 in legal fees to recover the cash, according to a report.

In August, a fraudster stole the identity of the chief financial officer of Allan Construction, a company the city works with.

The scammer then contacted the city, asking to change the company’s banking information. The $1.04-million payment from the city then went to the fraudster's account, rather than the company's.

An Ontario court ordered the return of the money plus $25,000 to partially cover the city's legal costs.

The $100,000 figure could rise in the event of an appeal.

A finance team was tasked with implementing best practice controls while a recovery and investigation team, composed of senior civic leaders not involved with Finance functions, focused on getting the money back and the internal investigation, the report says.

All requests for changes to banking information since the start of 2019 were reviewed, and each vendor and individual within those companies was contacted to verify their request.

No other fraudulent changes were discovered, the report says.

"However, the team did determine that the fraud was due to systemic failure primarily related to a lack of appropriate procedures or guidelines for employees in this area of the Administration to follow,” the report reads.

The City’s internal auditor, Price waterhouse Coopers (PwC), reviewed the internal controls the city implemented following the fraud.

“PwC presented its findings to the Recovery/Investigation team and although they acknowledged many appropriate controls had been put in place, PwC recommended additional changes. The City took further action and has fully implemented these recommendations,” the report reads.