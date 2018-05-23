

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon city council has voted against prohibiting corporate and union donations to civic election candidates.

Councillors turned down the recommendation, from the municipal review commission, with a 6-5 vote Tuesday. The vote marked the second time in three years city council voted against the recommendation.

Mayor Charlie Clark voted in favour of the motion, stating unions and corporations themselves don’t vote, but several councillors felt voting on the issue was unnecessary because a previous council already defeated the recommendation.