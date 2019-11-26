SASKATOON – City Council on Tuesday lowered the proposed property tax increases for 2020 and 2021.

Next year’s increase was lowered to 3.19 per cent from 3.23 per cent, and 2021 fell to 3.41 per cent from 3.54 per cent.

For the average assessed property of $371,000, that works out to an extra $60.95 in 2020 and $66.83 in 2021.

Mayor Charlie Clark started the second day of budget deliberations applauding the work of council to lower the tax increases.

Funding for the landfill and organic collection service, the city’s transportation operations, utilities, and recreation and culture are also on the agenda for Tuesday.

After tackling the Saskatoon Police Service budget, council added $120,000 to the Saskatoon Fire Department budget to hire 1.5 full time positions to help with a backlog of property maintenance complaints.

Council on Monday also lowered the budget for a new central library by $20 million.