SASKATOON -- Green cart subscribers in Saskatoon can expect to pay more for the yard and food waste collection service in 2020 and 2021.

The city’s administration recommended raising the price of the collection program to $60, from $55 currently, for residents who subscribe before April 30 each year.

Any new subscriptions or renewals after April 30 will face a $75 fee, unchanged from previous years.

Council voted in favour of the recommendation during its second day of budget deliberations on Tuesday.

Councillor Bev Dubois asked to raise the renewal price even higher, to $65, to potentially reduce the dedicated tax for the city's planned curbside organics program.

With Dubois’ motion, the city would have collected $100,000 more in revenue annually.

In the city’s environmental budget, a dedicated one per cent tax in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 0.93 per cent tax in 2023 will be allocated to building a base funding level for a curbside organics program set to be rolled out and operating in 2023.

City administration is also recommending council tap into $10 million in gas tax revenues to lessen the dedicated taxpayer levy from one per cent to 0.87 per cent in 2020 and 0.78 per cent in 2021.

The $10 million would be used to purchase bins for the curbside organics program.

Council still needs to approve the $10 million expenditure for purchasing bins for the program.