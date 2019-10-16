SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has increased the sentence of a Saskatoon man who pleaded guilty to 40 child pornography-related charges.

Philip Chicoine was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison in November 2017. The Crown appealed the sentence two months later, calling “demonstrably unfit.”

The court on Wednesday increased the sentence to 15 years.

"While a sentence of 15 years of incarceration is significant, perhaps the longest ever imposed in this jurisdiction for sexual offences against children, it is, in my view, in keeping with the principle of proportionality," Justice Jacelyn Ryan-Froslie wrote in the court's unanimous ruling.

"It is warranted given the gravity of the offences committed by Mr. Chicoine, the number of children whose lives have been forever impacted by his conduct, Mr. Chicoine’s personal circumstances and the principles of sentencing as described herein. It emphasizes denunciation and deterrence and sends a clear message to those who would use telecommunication to commit sexual offences against children that the penalty for doing so will be significant."

Chicoine pleaded guilty to charges including possessing and distributing child pornography, child luring and agreeing to make child pornography.

Court heard he met women online in Romania and the Philippines and told them how to abuse children while he watched online. He paid $23,000 for photos, videos and livestreaming of abuse.