Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection

A high-collision intersection in Saskatoon’s east side could soon get a face-lift.

City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.

Neighbourhood residents have been complaining about the intersection for years, according to a report from Michelle Buchko, the city’s senior transportation engineer.

“Clarence Avenue is classified as a major arterial street and Main Street is a local street,” Buchko wrote.

“The primary function of a local street is to provide access for residents with an origin or destination along its length. Main Street is not intended to be a thoroughfare or alternative to 8th Street.”

The danger of the spot is clear in the collision numbers, Buchko explained.

“While traffic volumes on Main Street near the intersection have decreased, a high proportion of right-angle collisions continue to occur,” she wrote.

Between 2016 and 2021, there were 26 right-angle collisions at the intersection, and eight that led to injuries, city administration revealed.

Administration recommends “channelizing” the intersection, which would force traffic coming in either direction to turn right onto Clarence, preventing vehicles from crossing or making left turns.

The changes are expected to cost about $150,000 to implement.