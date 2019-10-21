Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek election results: Kelly Block heading back to Ottawa
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:41PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 8:59PM CST
SASKATOON -- Conservative candidate Kelly Block has been re-elected in the riding of Carlton Trail Eagle Creek, the CTV Decision Desk projects.
With 70 of 184 polls reporting, Block held a commanding 79.8 per cent lead Monday night.
Block won most recently in 2015 with 64.7 per cent of the vote.
She was first elected in 2008.
More details to come.