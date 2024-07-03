Sask. city councillor files affidavit denying abuse at private Christian school

A Saskatoon city councillor is denying his involvement in alleged abuse at a private Christian school.

Coun. Randy Donauer is named in a $25 million class action lawsuit, launched by former students who claim they were abused at Legacy Christian Academy – formerly known as Christian Centre Academy.

The lawsuit alleges that Donauer spanked a 16-year-old student with a wooden paddle.

“I have no knowledge of the physical, psychological, emotional and religious abuse that was allegedly suffered at my hands,” Donauer’s affidavit, filed at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench, says.

Donauer denies threatening abuse to intimidate or coerce students. He also denies developing policy at the school, which is operated by Mile Two Church.

“I have no knowledge of the policies and procedures that I was allegedly instrumental in developing and implementing,” the affidavit reads.

The lawsuit lists former staff, the provincial government, and Mile Two Church as defendants. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Three former staff members – Stephanie Case, Than Thevenot, and Tracey Johnson — have been cleared from the suit because of “their collaborative engagement,” according to Caitlin Erickson, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Aaron Benneweis, the school’s former athletic director and coach pleaded guilty to sexual assault and is serving a a two-year jail sentence.

Three other former teachers, including the school’s principal, are also facing criminal charges.