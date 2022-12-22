Canadian Blood Services seeing fewer donors in Sask.

Canadian Blood Services is putting out the call for donations this holiday season.

“We have over 300 appointments available,” said Aaron Barlow, territory manager of donor relations for Canadian Blood Services.

“We need to fill those to ensure that patients are getting the life saving products that our donors so generously give.”

Barlow says the organization typically has five to eight days of blood stored in inventory, but due to fewer donors this holiday season some blood types have dipped below three days of reserves.

Barlow says since the beginning of the pandemic, Canadian Blood Services has experienced 31,000 fewer donors.

“We're asking new donors, people who've maybe donated in the past, to help fill those available appointments to ensure that we're delivering on that promise to patients to receive the life saving products where and when they need them,” he said.

“The simple fact is one of two Canadians will need blood or blood products or know somebody who does, so when you consider what an hour of your day would mean to a patient in need, that can make a life saving difference.”

To make an appoint to give blood, visit the Canadian Blood Services website, call the centre at 1-888-236-6283, or use the Give Blood app.