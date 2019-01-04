

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





Justice Richard Danyliuk has found David Caissie guilty of first degree murder in the death of his then ex-girlfriend Carol King.

King was reported missing Aug. 6, 2011. Her heavily decomposed body was found later the same month.

Police charged Caissie with first degree murder in King’s death in July 2016 following an extensive undercover investigation known as a Mr. Big sting.

In order to impress the undercover police officers posing as gang members Caissie took them on a road trip and walked them through how he hid his vehicle, waited for King outside her home in Herschel, Sask., nabbed her, tied her up and put her in the back of her PT Cruiser. He dragged her out to an abandoned farmyard and killed her.

He then told officers he disposed her body in an abandoned farm field in a treed area and drove her car into a slough.

Caissie was also found guilty of offering an indignity to King’s body as he left her tied up knowing her body would decompose and animals would further dismember her body.