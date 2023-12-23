'Brings people together': Brown Crescent celebrates a Charlie Brown Christmas

When people from Saskatoon hear about a brown Christmas, Brown Crescent probably isn't what comes to mind.

Charlie Brown-themed Christmas decorations line the street, with almost every house adorned with cutouts featuring beloved Peanuts characters.

It has become a festive destination, fostering a sense of community among its residents, Gladys Lebiszczak, a long-time resident, shared.

"We have a moose, and Lucy, and Charlie Brown, and the dog, Snoopy,” she said.

The decorations have been a fixture in Brown Crescent for decades. Lebiszczak has lived there for over 40 years and even she does not know the origin.

Gladys Lebiszczak points out Charlie Brown themed decorations. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)

Edie Thompson, across the street from Lebiszczak, created an extravagant display.

"I painted these, we cut them out. This year my grandchildren, who are five and 10, helped me paint them,” she said.

Despite not knowing the exact origins of the tradition, Thompson believes it started with a neighbor introducing the cutouts.

Charlie Brown themed decorations line Brown Crescent in Saskatoon. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)

Thompson highlighted how the decorations have brought neighbors together.

"I think everyone is just in the community spirit. It brings people together. They talk about what they're going to do," Thompson said.

This year, the neighborhood witnessed its largest display yet, marking a significant celebration of the enduring tradition.