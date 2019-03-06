Beyond the sound of smashing shields and clanking armour, you’ll find curiosity and eagerness to experience life from a time when the only glow came from candlelight rather than cellphones.

“What we’re doing right now is called heavy combat,” said Ian Meilke, pointing to two of his fellow club-mates as they stood and swung wooden swords at one another at the Martensville Sports Centre. “

In an age of modern technology driving our daily life, there is a troop in Saskatoon seeking to unplug. They travel back to medieval times, experiencing and learning about life pre-1600’s – the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA).

“If you want to do anything in our organization, if you can find and you can prove it happened back then, we’re here to figure out how to do that,” Meilke said. “Whether it’s fighting, armour-making, blacksmithing, candle-making, weaving, everything you can find in the medieval period we’re trying to recreate accurately.”

While the big draw for Meilke is the combat aspect, he said his curiosity is what brought him to join the club.

“I love anything that has a long-standing value … it’s a unique interest.”

SCA members can be found all over the world, and the local chapter in Saskatoon regularly attracts medieval enthusiasts from Calgary and Edmonton. Sam Chimko regularly makes the trip to Saskatoon from Tisdale, Sask., about 220 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Chimko met the medieval warriors at the Saskatoon Expo last fall and was hooked as soon as she attended her first event.

“Ever since I was little I’ve always liked knights, castles and dragons. No dragons here though,” Chimko said, adding she’s been treated like royalty since joining. She says members lend her all the armour, helmets and homemade weapons she needs to fight. The group hold weekly gatherings at the Saskatoon Fencing Club downtown.

Meilke said the helmets are made in Arizona, and the shields are usually the first items each group member makes because “you need to protect yourself.”

Tracy Walker and her husband currently hold the rank of baron and baroness. She said they are the leaders of the group and they aim to continue to provide a space where people can learn about medieval history.

“It’s about learning by doing,” Walker said. “We have a very avid interest in history and you can learn lots through books, but when you do it, it brings it to life and it’s a much nicer way to learn and make new friends and beat them with sticks.”

To learn more about the SCA visit them on Facebook or at http://sites.avacal.org/myrganwood/.

The SCA is coming up to its 40th anniversary in Saskatoon