SASKATOON -- The body of a six-year-old boy who disappeared at Makwa Lake last month has been recovered.

Members from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team found him Wednesday around 3 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

The boy’s body was located over a kilometre away from where he was last seen on June 23 playing on a sandbar of the southeast end of the lake near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

He was reportedly pulled from the sandbar by strong currents and swept away, according to RCMP.

Numerous agencies and community organizations assisted in the search for the boy.