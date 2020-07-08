SASKATOON -- Strong currents in Saskatchewan lakes and rivers are responsible for the disappearance of two boys and a young man in the last two weeks, RCMP say.

“Waters can look calm and be dangerous at the same time. Be aware of the currents when swimming this summer in lakes and rivers. Ask knowledgeable local residents for the location and strength of currents and avoid these areas,” RCMP said in a news release.

The body of a six-year-old boy has not been recovered since he was pulled from a sandbar at the southeast end of Makwa Lake on June 23 by strong currents and swept away.

The body of another six-year-old boy was found July 3 after strong currents pulled him away from his group in swimming in Sucker River.

On July 4, an 18-year-old man was tubing with friends down the Battle River when a thunderstorm rolled into the area and his friends lost track of him. His body was found after a two-day search.

The Canadian Red Cross has safety tips on open water swimming. including what to do when caught in a current, RCMP say.