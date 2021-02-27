Advertisement
Body discovered in river near Train Bridge: Saskatoon police
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:04PM CST
SASKATOON -- A body was discovered in the South Saskatchewan River Saturday morning, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
In a news release, SPS said it received information around 11:47 a.m. about a body seen in the river near the Train Bridge.
The Saskatoon Fire Department assisted and retrieved a male’s body from the river, the release said.
According to police, life saving measures were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.