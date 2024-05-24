Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash

The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.

The decision came this morning at an Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Calgary for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu's lawyer has said the decision was a foregone conclusion, as all that's required to deport Sidhu is proof that he's not a Canadian citizen and he committed a serious crime.

Sidhu is from India and has permanent resident status in Canada.

He was granted parole after being sentenced to eight years for dangerous driving in the 2018 bus crash in Saskatchewan that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Sidhu's lawyer has said there are still numerous other legal procedures to come, and the deportation process could take months or years.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

-- This is a breaking news story, more details to come.