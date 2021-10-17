Blades win a close one in Moose Jaw

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon Blades extended its winning streak to two games with a tight 4-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night.

The Warriors cracked the scoreboard first with Ryan Korczak netting his second goal of the season shorthanded just two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Blades’ point-leader Tristan Robbins evened the score on the powerplay just over one minute later. The Blades pulled ahead late in the period on a Moritz Elias powerplay goal.

Blades’ leading scorer Kyle Crnkovic netted his sixth of the season, again on the powerplay late in the second giving his team a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

That’s when the Warrior’s made its push. Jagger Firkus and Cade Hayes evened the score 3-3 in the second-half of the third period. But Blades’ Egor Sidorov helped the visiting squad regain the lead, scoring what would eventually serve as the game-winner.

Blades’ rookie goaltender Ethan Chadwick made 25 saves in his first win of the season.

The Blades (4-1-1) get the week off before heading to Regina for the first game of a home-and-home with the Pats on Oct. 22. Moose Jaw (3-3) head to Winnipeg on Oct. 20 for a meeting with the Ice.