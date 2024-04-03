Blades star Sidorov signs with NHL's Anaheim Ducks

Saskatoon Blades superstar forward Egor Sidorov has signed an entry level contract with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, the team confirmed on X Wednesday afternoon.

Sidorov, who had 88 points in 66 games for the Blades this past regular season, including 50 goals, was drafted 85th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

He led the WHL in game winning goals this past season with 12 and was the first Blades skater to reach 50 goals in a season since the 1995-96 season when Frank Banham recorded 83 and Mark Deyell recorded 61.

The 19-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus has three goals and an assist through the Blades’ first three games of their round one playoff series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Game four of the series goes Wednesday night from the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. The Blades won game two 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night with Easton Armstrong scoring the winner on the power-play just 23 seconds into the extra period.