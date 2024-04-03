SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Blades star Sidorov signs with NHL's Anaheim Ducks

    Anaheim Ducks right winger Yegor Sidorov controls the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Madden during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Anaheim Ducks right winger Yegor Sidorov controls the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Madden during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Share

    Saskatoon Blades superstar forward Egor Sidorov has signed an entry level contract with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, the team confirmed on X Wednesday afternoon.

    Sidorov, who had 88 points in 66 games for the Blades this past regular season, including 50 goals, was drafted 85th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

    He led the WHL in game winning goals this past season with 12 and was the first Blades skater to reach 50 goals in a season since the 1995-96 season when Frank Banham recorded 83 and Mark Deyell recorded 61.

    The 19-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus has three goals and an assist through the Blades’ first three games of their round one playoff series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

    Game four of the series goes Wednesday night from the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. The Blades won game two 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night with Easton Armstrong scoring the winner on the power-play just 23 seconds into the extra period.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water

    It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News