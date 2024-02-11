SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Blades beat out Broncos for 8th straight win, seize playoff spot

    The Saskatoon Blades took the win against the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, securing their spot in the 2024 post-season. (Source: BladesHockey/X) The Saskatoon Blades took the win against the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, securing their spot in the 2024 post-season. (Source: BladesHockey/X)
    The Saskatoon Blades have become the first Western Hockey League team (WHL) to acquire a spot in the postseason following a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

    The Saturday night victory at the InnovationPlex marked the Blades’ eighth consecutive win.

    Forwards Lukas Hansen, Brandon Lisowsky and Egor Sidorov all made their way onto the scoreboard – with Hansen claiming the game winning goal just halfway though the third period.

    The 18-year-old forward from Winnipeg has recorded 11 goals and 21 points in his 44 games this season.

    The Blades sophomore netminder Austin Elliot stopped 24 of 26 shots on net – picking up his 50th WHL win – boosting his record to 24-4-2-1.

    The Blades’ season record improves to 39-9-2-3 with the win.

    The blue and gold will head out of the province for their next three matchups – facing off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Feb. 16, the Medicine Hat Tigers on Feb. 17 before concluding their trip in Brandon against the Wheat Kings at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

