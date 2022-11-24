BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library

Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.

The donation will support the creation of a study room in the new library, set to open in 2026, the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) said in a news release.

“This is an exciting milestone for SPL, and we look forward to officially unveiling the BHP Study Room when the new library opens,” said Carol Cooley, SPL CEO.

Community consultations identified the need for a quiet study space in the new development, SPL said in the release.

The study space will be located on the third floor.

Simon Thomas, the president of BHP’s potash division, said the development’s emphasis on sustainability and reconciliation were part of the draw for his company.

“We believe that success comes from working in partnership with communities and stakeholders to achieve shared long-term value. We are proud to play a role in bringing this project to life.”

