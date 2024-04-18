Before they were pros, they played baseball in Saskatchewan

Jack Mcdowell, Larry Walker and Albert Belle all became stars in the major leagues.

But before their days in the pros, we found footage of them playing baseball in Saskatchewan in 1984.

What were they doing here?

That year, Kindersley played host to the world youth baseball championship tournament. And we found footage in our archive from the game between Canada and the U.S.A.

Fans were packed in wooden bleachers around the baseball diamond, many likely not aware they were watching players who would go on to have star careers in the big leagues.

The game itself, for the most part, was a tight one.

The U.S scored first with an RBI single from Derek Wight in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Canada had a good chance to tie it up, with a man on first and the meat of the order on deck, which included Larry Walker.

But Mcdowell would strike out Walker for the third straight time — the future Chicago White Sox Cy Young award winner was on fire on the mound.

In the bottom of the same inning, with the bases loaded, the U.S would score two more runs off a double.

And then Mcdowell himself would single to right field, and bring home another run to make it 4-0 for the U.S.

Canada would lose 8-1.

Larry Walker would go on to a Hall of Fame career, becoming a seven-time gold glove winner and a five time all-star.

And along the way, he made a few memories representing his country in Saskatchewan.