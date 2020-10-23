SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is asking residents to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of untraceable community transmission.

“By curbing the spread, we are supporting front-line workers who are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe, creating the conditions to keep people working and the economy going,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of EMO and Incident Coordinator for the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a news release.

Case numbers have continued to rise since mid-October.

People’s bubbles may be larger than they realize, through the workplace, social activities or their children’s schools, she said.

As local transmission increases, residents should revisit their regular contacts to make sure they’re keeping themselves, their family and community safe, she said.

“We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant and careful. Protect yourself, your family and coworkers at all times during the pandemic by following public health recommendations,” Saskatoon Medical Health Officer Dr. Simon Kapaj said in the release.

The city says people can help in the following ways