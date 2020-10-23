SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Martensville Lloydminster and Shellbrook businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 10:

Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North, 12 midnight to 1 a.m.

Oct. 14:

Hudsons Canada's Pub, 401 21st Street East, 4 to 11 p.m.

Oct.16:

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North, 3 to 10 p.m.

Copper Mug Pub and Eatery, 1301 Eighth Street East, 9 pm to 12 midnight

Martensville

Oct. 14:

Caesar Mill Restaurant, 1-323 Centennial Drive South, 6 to 7 p.m.

Shellbrook

Oct 13, 14 and 15:

Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street, 7 to 9 a.m. (each day)

Prince Albert

Oct. 9:

Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Avenue West, 8 to 9 a.m.

SuperStore, 591 15th Street East, 12 to 5 p.m.

Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 10:

Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Avenue East, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 11:

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East, 3 to 4 p.m.

Petro Canada Gas Station, Sixth Avenue East, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 12:

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East, 5 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 13:

JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14:

JP's Confectionary, 1928 Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Cornerstone, 777 15th Street East, 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 15:

Co-op Gas Bar, 228 16th Street West, 6 to 7 a.m.

SaskPro CrossFit, 365 Marquis Road West, 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Carnival Bingo 3205 Sixth Avenue East, 7 to 9:45 p.m.

Oct. 16:

Save-on Foods Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East, 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Oct. 20:

Co-op Gas Bar, 3600 Fifth Avenue East, no time available

Dollarama Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East, 5 to 6 p.m.

Walmart Cornerstone, 801 15th Street East, 5 to 6 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 13:

Giant Tiger, 4719 50th Avenue, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Store, 3606 50th Avenue, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.