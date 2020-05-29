SASKATOON -- As the number of active cases continues to drop in Saskatchewan's far north — 61 on Thursday, down from 93 a week prior — one community has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases go from 31 to zero.

Clearwater River Dene Nation Chief Teddy Clark shared the news Thursday in a Facebook post.

Clark said it's still important to be cautious, even in light of the good news.

"Awesome news for sure but please keep in mind we still need to continue with all safety precautions," Clark said in the post.

"Please keep in mind that we still lots of work ahead of us so please continue to follow all rules and safety precautions."

Clearwater River Dene Nation is one of a number of communities still under COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Saskatchewan's north.