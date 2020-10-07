PRINCE ALBERT -- Forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham testified Wednesday morning at the inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate.

Daniel Tokarchuk, 44, died by suicide in his room in the minimum security unit on June 7, 2017. Paramedics transported him to the Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

Ladham said Tokarchuk died by hanging.

Based on an external examination and lab results, Ladham said there was no evidence of illegal drugs or alcohol in Tokarchuk’s system. There was nothing that would have impacted his mental state prior to his death, he said.

Tokarchuk had pressure marks around his neck, which caused his skin to break down and start to dry out.

He had minor bruises and scratches on the rest of his body, which Ladham said were likely from resuscitation efforts.

Hangings can cause a lack of oxygen to the brain within two to three minutes, he said.

Tokarchuk had been serving an indefinite sentence for multiple convictions including second-degree murder.

So far, witnesses have described Tokarchuk as a quiet, reserved man, who didn’t show much emotion. He appeared to have good relationships with other inmates and staff at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.