Assault trial of former Sask. Christian school director put on hold
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy say they are frustrated the trial for the school's former director has been paused for five months.
The trial for John Olubobokun began Monday. The 64-year-old is on trial for nine counts of assault with a weapon while he was a director at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy.
Over the past couple of days, the Crown’s witnesses accused Olubobokun of physical abuse.
On Tuesday, Caitlin Erickson took the stand saying he would hit her with a wooden paddle, which left bruises for weeks.
“It was really hard to get on the stand, very emotional,” she told media outside the courthouse on Wednesday.
Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo wrapped up her case Wednesday, after calling 11 witnesses.
Olubobokun's lawyer Daniel Tangjerd said he was not prepared to open his case. He said after hearing testimony from the Crown’s witnesses, Olubobokun thought of more people who could address the allegations court heard.
Fillo said the defence was aware of her case for months and should have lined up witnesses ahead of time.
Judge Lisa Watson granted the adjournment. The trial is now set for October 23.
Erickson said while she was frustrated Olubobokun requested an adjournment, she wasn’t shocked.
“This is very on par for this individual's behavior. He does not like to play by the rules, which is why this whole process was initiated to begin,” she said.
Coy Nolin testified on Monday that Olubobokun hit him with a wooden paddle and prayed to get the “gay demons” out of him.
“I'm frustrated for sure, but I want to make sure that due diligence is done on all parts to make sure that there's no holes left,” Nolin said.
Olubobokun is scheduled for another trial on June 24 for four more charges of assault with a weapon.
He's also one of 25 named defendents in a $25 million class action lawsuit against the school, its affiliated Mile Two Church, and the provincial government launched by former students who say they were subjected to physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of school and church staff.
Some have become vocal opponents of the province's financial support for independent schools, where they say they received sub-standard education, and were primarily self-taught.
-With files from Rory MacLean
