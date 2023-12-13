'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
In her report, Lisa Broda laid out 36 recommendations to the province and the Ministry of Education to improve independent schools, ranging from safeguarding effective oversight and accountability, enabling students to raise concerns, ensuring alignment of regulatory policies and monitoring learning.
Broda announced the investigation into the province's independent school system last year, after former students of Legacy Christian Academy, previously known as Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy, came forward alleging staff routinely paddled students and engaged in "controlling and abusive" behaviour — including a "gay exorcism."
More than a dozen former students have filed a class action lawsuit at Court of King's Bench seeking $25 million dollars in damages related to claims of years of sexual and physical abuse by former teachers and staff of the school. Four people affiliated with the school have been criminally charged in relation to the allegations.
"It's great to see the same concerns that us former students brought to former education minister Dustin Duncan last year -- this whole report points out all those same points," former Legacy student Caitlin Erickson said.
With Broda's report vindicating students' allegations, the criminal charges, and a previous ombudsman report detailing the ministries inability to process complaints, Erickson is wondering what else it will take to pull funding from independent schools.
"It's just really baffling at this point," she said. "Funding needs to be immediately frozen."
"I don't know what more this current government would need or what number of abuse victims would be substantial enough for them to do something because everyone is saying the same thing."
Of the six categories of independent schools, registered independent schools are unfunded.
In her report, Broda points to some gaps in the education students were receiving at these schools in comparison to students in the separate or public systems.
Broda noted in years when Grade 12 students in these schools wrote provincially mandated exams, their average marks were 6.4 per cent to 1.2 per cent lower than the Saskatchewan population.
In the years where marks were determined entirely by the teacher, the average marks of students in unfunded independent schools were 3.4 per cent to 11.3 per cent higher than the total Saskatchewan student population.
"We heard there is not a way to assess what children are learning objectively or systematically or determine the quality of education provided in these grade levels," Broda said in her report.
Broda said there was no standard to ensure every independent school was teaching mandated provincial curriculum.
"We found at least in one school that science wasn't taught, and that was an oversight," Broda said.
In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Education is thankful for Broda's work.
"The Government of Saskatchewan believes registered independent schools are a valuable part of our education sector as they provide parental choice with respect to their child’s education," the statement said.
"Due to the length of the report and the number of recommendations made in it, a detailed analysis is required before we can provide further comment."
Broda says the ministry received an advanced copy of the report.
NDP Education Critic Matt Love said the province should accept the recommendations rather than the overall report.
"It's not hard to say, 'Yes, we will ensure human rights are respected in our schools,'" Love said. "That should have been the first response."
In 2022-2023, there were more than 5,700 students enrolled in 63 registered independent schools across Saskatchewan.
"There's an act to compel all children to go to school," Broda said. "Therefore, we need to make sure that we have good oversight on what's being taught within the schools."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs
Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Grocery code launch being held back by dissent from some retailers: board report
After two years of work, the group responsible for developing the grocery code of conduct says its launch is being held back by a lack of support from two major grocers.
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Regina
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winter weather returns to Calgary Thursday
After reaching a double digit high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, southern Alberta will see a blast of wintry weather roll through on Thursday.
-
50 new Calgary police officers to be funded by provincial government
The province is pledging to cover salaries, benefits, equipment and vehicles for 50 new Calgary Police Service officers to patrol high-crime areas and boost safety.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
-
Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opens
Services on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
A traditional holiday meal for four to six people will cost $104.85 on average.
Christmas is less than two weeks away and many people are already shopping for their holiday dinners, but with the rising cost of food, it will be more expensive this year to put that turkey dinner on the table.
-
Aisle 24 gives customers 24-hour grocery access with a twist
It's a different way to shop for groceries. A new self-service convenience store is offering 24-7 access with the tap of your phone. It's called Aisle 24, and you can get everything from chips, to milk, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature.
Vancouver
-
Could Ibrahim Ali's defence be punished for closing argument that 'shocked' victim's family?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Half-interest in B.C. house for sale because of owner's $23-million debt in China
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apology
Years after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Man, 22, stabbed on Montreal bus; suspect arrested
A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation on a bus in the city's west end, Montreal police said Wednesday night.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Vancouver Island
-
The Geminids meteor shower will peak this week. Here's what causes it and how to see it
On Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will begin to light up the night sky. To see it, all you need is a good view and a deck chair.
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
London
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boy
Six suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
-
Former Owen Sound Attack coach suspended by OHL
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended former Owen Sound Attack head coach Greg Walters for the remainder of the season.