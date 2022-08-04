'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
An active investigation into Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy — now called Legacy Christian Academy — is now in the hands of a Crown prosecutor, according to Saskatoon Police Service.
Coy Nolin attended the school from Grade 5 to Grade 11, when he says teachers began questioning his classmates about his sexual orientation.
"It was almost like an inquisition like, 'Is Coy gay' or 'What kind of magazines does he have, what kind of movies does he watch?' things like that," said Nolin.
Nolin says when he revealed to his teachers that he was gay, well before he was ready to come out, they held a "gay exorcism" at his house.
"They would start speaking in tongues, which is like, I don't know, babbling and grunting," said Nolin.
"They did that and they said 'We cast the gay demons out of you,' and they did this for at least an hour and then after that, it was time to take a lickin'."
Nolin says school staff then paddled him.
It's just one of the stories of physical, mental and emotional abuse that former students are alleging happened regularly at the school, which is adjoined with Mile Two Church.
In a statement, the school and church say current staff and leadership are hearing some of the stories for the first time.
"Our church and school have undergone significant leadership and staff changes in the last seven years," the statement said.
"The people that are accused of these actions are no longer here or affiliated with us in any way. We have and will cooperate fully with any officials or authorities that are investigating their actions."
The church said it has "offered numerous public and private apologies" over the past seven years as the allegations have emerged.
Caitlin Erickson attended the school from kindergarten to Grade 12 graduation and says Saskatoon police took statements from several former students as part of their investigation.
"It was very controlling and abusive," she said of the school.
Erickson played on the volleyball team with sisters Stefanie and Christina Hutchinson, and on one occasion says the entire team was paddled after giggling during a church service that featured a special guest speaker.
"That following Monday at school the whole volleyball team was brought in," said Erickson.
"The director at the time sat down and just looked at us and drummed his fingers on the stage looking at us, we had no idea what was going on," said Stefanie Hutchinson.
"Apparently he was furious, and started yelling at us for the disruption we made, disrespecting the man of God and making our pastor look terrible, and 'This does not reflect well on the church.'"
"He lined us all up and corporally disciplined all of us as we could hear each other getting disciplined, and it was very traumatic," said Erickson. "Our coach stood there and watched the whole thing."
Erickson said Saskatoon Police Service interviewed multiple students as part of its investigation.
A Supreme Court of Canada decision in 2004 effectively outlawed corporal punishment in schools.
Christina Hutchinson says when she was eight years old, her teacher called her to the front of the class to say a prayer.
"I became so shy and paralyzed with fear that I refused and said no, and afterwards she came and got me and sat me on her lap, and she held me super tight and she'd rock me and speak in tongues," she said.
"That was for a week and I just remember crying and crying and wondering 'Why can't I go outside and play with my friends during the break, why am I stuck inside with this teacher and she won't let me go?'"
Hutchinson says she later found out it was because the teacher was worried she was possessed by a demon.
"The thing about a place like (that) was there was always an underlying current of fear," she said.
"We were just terrified of doing something wrong, of being paddled for doing something wrong, of going to hell, not being good enough and spiritual enough to go to heaven."
In a statement, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education said it was made aware of the police investigation in June.
"It is our understanding, based on the accounts contained in the letter, that these allegations are in regards to incidents that took place in the 2000s."
The ministry said it began funding qualified independent schools (QIS) in 2012.
"Since (Legacy Christian Academy) began receiving provincial funding, no complaints have been registered with the ministry against LCA and no irregularities have been found during routine inspections."
The ministry said it takes "all allegations or complaints seriously" and any QIS is monitored closely with teachers "supervised a minimum of three times per school year as well as being required to submit course outlines, individual lesson plans and yearly plans."
The ministry said any allegations it learns of that are criminal in nature are referred to the appropriate legal authorities.
Saskatchewan's NDP opposition says it wants the school's funding paused in light of the allegations.
"We must also immediately conduct an investigation into how these allegations were handled by the minister and the Ministry of Education, and we are also calling for a freeze to the funding of this school while that investigation is conducted," said NDP education critic Matt Love.
The school's former students say they're speaking out now so others don't have to go through what they did.
"We always really impressed people. When politicians came to watch us sing and perform we were like the best students in the world, so the school looked great," Stefanie Hutchinson said.
"It's not like they were flashing these paddles around and being like, 'This is how we keep these kids controlled,'" she said.
"We put on a show because we were terrified."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to address staffing shortages, ER closures
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to address staffing shortages in Canada’s health-care system by streamlining the process to hire more internationally trained workers, and hiring more long-term care workers while increasing their salaries.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Regina
-
Indian Head to open memorial park for RCMP officer killed while on duty
The Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in July
Regina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
Winnipeg
-
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Calgary
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Rare tractor being restored at Pioneer Acres
It's a massive machine that farmers started using in 1913 while many of their neighbours were working their fields with a horse drawn plow. The Pioneer 30-60 was the invention of E. M. Wheelock who designed and built his tractors at a plant in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
Drake tests negative for COVID, reschedules OVO Fest
OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert is back on one a week after Drake announced it was being postponed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
Three people charged in fatal stabbing outside Mississauga banquet hall last month
Two men from Calgary and a man from Vancouver have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Mississauga banquet hall last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Ottawa
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital being 'creative' with staffing to keep emergency department open
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game
Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in latest update
There were 410 COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday, an increase of nine from last week, but within the same general range the province has seen since mid-July.
-
Teen's attempted arrest caught on camera after alleged threats with a knife at Metrotown
A teen was arrested after threatening strangers with a knife at a Metro Vancouver mall earlier this week, local police say.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police watchdog finds evidence for charges against B.C. RCMP officer after man seriously injured in traffic stop
British Columbia's police watchdog has found evidence for charges against a Vancouver Island RCMP officer after a man suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop last year.
-
No risk to public after man shot in Comox: RCMP
Police say a man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun in Comox, B.C., over the weekend.
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater Victoria
A young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Sault youth charged with assault
Officers with Sault Ste Marie Police Services have charged a 17-year-old with aggravated assault on Aug. 4, according to a news release Thursday.
London
-
Storm risk lingers Thursday evening
Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement issued for the London region late Thursday afternoon, but a risk of thunderstorms remains possible.
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
A costly loss of production after rain collapses roof for trailer makers
Any day General Coach is not in production is a costly one according to President Roger Faulkner. The Hensall, Ont. company was shut down Thursday after heavy rain storms on Wednesday collapsed the roof in a rarely used building in the factory.