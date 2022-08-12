'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
Excerpts from a training workbook, titled "The Child Training Seminar," are referenced in a legal claim filed on behalf of two former students seeking $25 million in damages.
In addition to the legal action, a Saskatoon police investigation relating to the historical allegations of former students has been turned over to a Crown prosecutor.
The workbook contains multiple references to the practice of paddling, which former students allege was a routine form of discipline at Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy — now called Legacy Christian Academy.
The training manual was authored by Keith Johnson, the former pastor of Saskatoon Christian Centre, the church which operated the school. It has since changed its name to Mile Two Church.
Efforts to contact Johnson have proved unsuccessful. The church declined CTV News' request for an interview regarding the handbook.
The workbook contains blanks in many paragraphs intended to be completed by participants following along throughout a training session.
In the workbook, Johnson writes that "an entire generation" of young people has been raised based on guidance from child psychologists who discouraged the practice of spanking.
The completed seminar workbook obtained by CTV News names "the devil" as the influence behind such ideas.
"Sometimes spanking will leave marks on the child," the completed workbook says.
"If some liberal were to hear this, they'd immediately charge us with advocating child beating," it says.
In 2004, the Supreme Court of Canada outlawed corporal punishment in schools. While parents are permitted to physically discipline their children in limited circumstances, the federal government discourages the practice.
The completed workbook says that spanking should be a consistent "ritual."
"Have him bend over and apply the paddle firmly," the completed workbook says.
"Don't permit any wiggling around or jumping around. Don't allow any pre-discipline howling and snivelling. Don't let his crying and begging diminish the degree of severity of punishment."
Following a paddling, the completed workbook recommends praying and offering closing remarks of assurance and love.
A Saskatoon-based child psychiatrist said she found reading the manual "upsetting."
"There's a very strong focus on coercive control over children and really liberal use of excessive physical force in the form of corporal punishment," Dr. Tamara Hinz said.
"Physical punishment actually ends up in the long run — as well in the short and long term — producing much more harm than any benefits it purports to gain," she said.
"It has negative impacts on the relationship with parents, negative impacts on self-esteem and actually is also a predictor of negative future consequences like being a perpetrator of violence, substance use, and mental health issues. So it's really something that any experts in children's mental health would really advise against."
Hinz said she was particularly troubled by a section of the manual that advocates physical punishment to treat symptoms of ADHD.
"When I was a child, I often wanted to run through the house, jump on the furniture, yell at my parents and be ill-mannered at the table. But my dad hadn't been trained in the handling of hyperactive children. At such times, how I would have loved some medication," Johnson writes.
"But my dad didn't know he was supposed to give me medication!"
The completed workbook instead says Johnson received a spanking.
"I wasn't nearly as hyperactive after he got through with me. We apply the same standards of response to hyperactive children in our Christian school and the problem isn't a problem for long."
According to the statement of claim working its way through the courts, students could allegedly be paddled for reasons such as showing disrespect to staff, being caught within six inches of a student of the opposite sex, talking negatively about the church or for not crying during the administration of corporal punishment.
A former student previously told CTV News that she and several members of the school's volleyball team were paddled for whispering during a church service. Another said he was paddled following a "gay exorcism."
Nick Hutchison, a former student, said the workbook was sold in the lobby of the church, along with paddles.
"It was just outlining in very graphic detail, how to discipline your children, how essentially to break their will so that they would follow exactly what was mandated by the church, using spanking as the method," Hutchison said.
Hinz said she worries the handbook, which appears to be tailored for parents, may have had far-reaching effects.
"To know that so many parents are in vulnerable families who are looking to a trusted authority figure for guidance and parenting instructions have been following this as sort of the rule of law," Hinz said.
"I think there just must be untold children out there who have been physically abused and shamed and controlled because of this manual."
The proposed class action lawsuit also alleges sexual abuse in connection with the school.
In light of the allegations, Saskatchewan's education ministry announced the school would be placed under the oversight of an administrator during the upcoming school year.
Two other schools where former Legacy Christian Academy employees who are named in the proposed class action lawsuit will also be placed under added ministry oversight.
--With files from Tyler Barrow
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Canadian who sold his possessions, used up his savings to deliver aid in Ukraine makes a plea for help
Canadian Adam Oake is among volunteers delivering aid to civilians in Ukraine, but he says donations are drying up and he's issuing a plea for help.
Canadian universities earned record-high surplus revenues during COVID-19: StatCan
Canadian universities reported record-high surplus revenues in wake of the pandemic as schools took advantage of last year's strong stock market performance.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
Despite a police misconduct probe that found a high-ranking B.C. officer had stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend for years, a criminal investigation into the case did not result in charges.
Canada to test wastewater for polio
Canada plans to start testing wastewater for poliovirus in a number of cities “as soon as possible” following new reports of cases abroad, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed on Friday.
Amanda Todd sextortion case sets precedent, but more needs to be done, experts say
The conviction of Aydin Coban for the “sextortion” of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd has prompted calls from lawyers and advocates for more regulation, resources and education in Canada to protect future victims.
Regina
-
Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
-
Regina man wins $100K on Western 649 extra
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after matching the winning extra number on his Western 649 lottery ticket.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
Manitoba beaches good despite algae blooms
Beach conditions are good across Manitoba this week, according to the Province.
-
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location
Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.
-
Expanded patios, street musicians replace vehicles in Inglewood on Sundays in August
Inglewood's main drag is going car-free on Sundays for the rest of August.
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Local charities helping families get school supplies seeing 'unprecedented' demand
With the start of a new school year now weeks away, local charities say more people are turning to them to help provide school supplies than ever before.
-
Allegiances shift to Danielle Smith as deadline to register for UCP leadership vote looms
Seven candidates scrambled Friday to sign up last-minute memberships in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership race while political observers say that without hard data on which contender has a leg up, follow the feet.
-
These are the movies playing at Churchill Square starting next week
The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square are back next Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
Ottawa
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Ottawa baby makes his grand appearance in Queensway Carleton Hospital hallway
An Ottawa family has a story for a lifetime after delivering their newborn in the hallway of the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
Vancouver
-
Criminality suspected in case of missing B.C. man who believed 'everyone is good people'
A man who believed strongly in the kindness of others has been missing for more than a year, and police believe something criminal is behind his disappearance.
-
Amanda Todd sextortion case sets precedent, but more needs to be done, experts say
The conviction of Aydin Coban for the “sextortion” of British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd has prompted calls from lawyers and advocates for more regulation, resources and education in Canada to protect future victims.
-
Hunter fined for shooting deer out of season in residential neighbourhood: B.C. conservation officers
A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to a pair of B.C. Wildlife Act offences related to the killing of a mule deer buck in a residential neighbourhood last year.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Montreal stabbing of Orthodox Jewish man may have been work-related conflict: police
A 24-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed Thursday in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood. Montreal police (SPVM) said it's possible the stabbing was a work-related conflict, as the victim and suspect are coworkers.
Vancouver Island
-
Overnight emergency room closures extended at Island Health-area hospital
Island Health says that overnight closures at the only emergency room on Cormorant Island will continue until the end of August due to a staffing shortage.
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Nanaimo, Vancouver due to staff shortage
Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Friday evening due to a staff shortage.
-
Victoria police searching for man missing for nearly a month
Victoria police are asking the public for help finding a 51-year-old man missing for nearly a month.
Atlantic
-
Confirmed case of Monkeypox in New Brunswick
The provincial government’s Department of Health confirmed the case in a news release Friday evening.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
State of emergency to lift in Newfoundland as forest fire situation improves
Newfoundland and Labrador officials say the state of emergency called last weekend because of raging wildfires in the centre of the province will end on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Community celebrates as player brings Memorial Cup home to Noelville
It was standing room only inside the Noelville Community Centre on Friday morning as Memorial Cup winner Philippe Daoust made a triumphant return home to French River.
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
London
-
OPP identify missing boater in Lake Erie as search for 58-year-old continues
West Region OPP have identified a missing boater last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.
-
Border city businesses call on federal government to drop COVID border restrictions
Businesses in border cities are calling on the government to lift COVID-19 border restrictions, including suspending the controversial ArriveCan app.
-
River Road arson charge withdrawn
A man charged with arson in connection with the River Road clubhouse fire has had the charge withdrawn.