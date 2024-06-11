'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
John Olubobokun, a former director of Christian Centre Academy — now known as Legacy Christian Academy — is on trial nine counts of assault with a weapon.
Olubobokun is also one of twenty-five defendants in a $25 million class action lawsuit against the school, its affiliated church, and the provincial government suing for damages for years of alleged physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
Those allegations have not yet been proven in court, but criminal charges have followed a number of the civil defendants since the lawsuit launched in 2022.
Cody Nolin was the first former student to take the stand in Olubobokun’s criminal trial on Monday.
He said he transferred to the school after his parent’s divorce, and struggled with the move from a public school to a “cubical facing a wall,” where he was “entirely self taught.”
Cody says a majority of staff were “supervisors” and not certified teachers.
The school was known to use corporal discipline. Cody said he would sometimes wear a second pair of underwear for protection when being hit with a wooden paddle.
He said one summer he was sent in live with his dad in BC.
“I refused to be paddled anymore, so they sent me away to live with my dad.”
During this time, court heard his family was not allowed to contact him. He said before the school year began, he returned to Saskatoon and had a meeting with Olubobokun.
He testified Olubobokun made him bend over a desk and spanked him three times with a paddle. Court heard Olubobokun accused him of “stuffing his pants,” because he did not cry from pain. Cody said the director hit him twice again, and then a youth pastor took him to the bathroom.
“He asked me to pull down my pants so he could check my underwear,” Cody Nolin testified.
He said that’s when he had moment of clarity, he walked out of the school and never returned.
Cody’s brother Cole Nolin was the second person to take the stand.
He testified Olubobokun paddled him often, and the swings “were not always accurate,” resulting in bruises on his back and legs.
Court heard there were multiple occasions where the paddle broke from the impact of hitting his body.
He said the school’s affiliated religious organization Mile Two Church sold paddles for parents and caregivers to use at home.
Coy Nolin was the third brother to testify on Monday.
Wiping away tears, Coy spoke about the time Olubobokun and other church and school staff made a home visit.
He said Olubobokun hit him with a paddle, and then the group “prayed” over him.
“He was asking god to cast the gay demons out of me. That I was a disgusting perversion and that they didn’t want me to go to hell,” Coy testified.
The Crown is expected to call 11 witness during the trial.
Olubobokun is scheduled for another trial on June 24, where he and co-accused Duff Friesen will be tried on four counts of assault with a weapon.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Conservatives to vote against Liberal capital gains plan
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will be voting against the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
May has 'no worries' about traitors in Parliament after reading intelligence committee report
Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May says she has 'no worries' about the potential of traitors sitting in the House of Commons, after having read the full unredacted report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference.
Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, U.S. cites 'hopeful sign'
Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
-
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police arrest 21 men in sexual exploitation investigation
Brandon police have arrested 21 men in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Manitoba's Turtle Team loses federal funding; facing 42 job cuts
A team that provides support to First Nations citizens and those experiencing homelessness is at risk of shutting down amid financial constraints.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
Shooter still on the loose after shelter-in-place order in northern Alberta
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting in northern Alberta.
-
Matthew Tkachuk poised to re-enter Edmonton fray with Panthers up 2-0 in Cup final
Matthew Tkachuk was once public enemy No. 1 in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Broken Calgary water main was in 'good' condition: Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the main problem hasn't been fixed, but some ingenuity by the city's water services department helped supply Bowness with some safe drinking water.
-
Calgary woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in field
Drumheller RCMP say charges have been laid against a Calgary woman in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Jury trial of men charged with murder conspiracy at Coutts blockade to resume
A jury is set to return today to hear evidence at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
-
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
-
'Pervasive absenteeism': The TDSB says sick days cost the board $213 million last year
Sick days taken by permanent employees of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) last year were higher than the provincial average and cost the board $213 million, according to a new report.
-
No injuries reported after multiple shots fired at a home in Markham
Police are searching for suspects and information after several shots were fired at a residence in Markham early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
'Ottawa is the city that fun's going to remember': Ottawa hires new 'Night Mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
-
Hudson's Bay loses fight with city over heritage status for Rideau Street location
The city of Ottawa's built heritage committee will not be reconsidering the heritage status of the Hudson's Bay location on Rideau Street, despite the company's objections.
-
3 Ottawa restaurants on OpenTable’s list of top outdoor dining spots
The online restaurant reservation platform has released the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, including three restaurants in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Vancouver
-
B.C. should step up on asylum claims, minister says in response to call for funds
British Columbia needs to step up and take on more asylum seekers who come to Canada, the federal immigration minister said Tuesday in response to criticism from the B.C. premier about funding for immigration settlement.
-
'Game changer': B.C. researchers developing oral insulin drops for diabetes patients
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
-
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. should step up on asylum claims, minister says in response to call for funds
British Columbia needs to step up and take on more asylum seekers who come to Canada, the federal immigration minister said Tuesday in response to criticism from the B.C. premier about funding for immigration settlement.
-
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
-
27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada
More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.
London
-
London adding 15 red light cameras across the city
In an effort to curb collisions and make streets safer, the City of London is expanding its Red Light Camera program from 10 to 25 cameras.
-
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
-
LHSC and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually part ways
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
CTV News Kitchener nominated for three RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
Northern Ontario
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Atlantic
-
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
-
Halifax police identify witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.