A bystander walking past Hudson’s pub on Sept. 27, 2017 testified his path was suddenly met by a handful of police cruisers who quickly surrounded a man in a black hat and a black leather jacket.

On Wednesday, Donald Wilson took the stand in the Mike Arcand trial at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench. Arcand faces attempted murder and six gun-related charges stemming from a downtown shooting in broad daylight.

Wilson told the court he heard multiple police officers demanding Arcand to drop his weapon. Wilson testified he never heard Arcand say anything in response to police. When Arcand would not heed to police, the court heard how they fired a Taser at Arcand.

Wilson testified he could hear the sizzling sound of the Tasers hitting Arcand, but Arcand stayed upright, pacing around before eventually taking off on foot towards 20th Street East. Wilson added he didn’t think anything came from Arcand’s pipe gun, which conflicts with earlier testimony from Saskatoon police Sgt. Jason Worobec, who told the court he saw a cloud burst from Arcand’s pipe.

The court also heard how the expended shell casings found at the scene looked more like buckshot casings rather than a shotgun slug. Forensic investigators recovered pellets lodged in a nearby bike lane post and a parking lot fence. The Crown’s theory is that these pellets came from Arcand’s pipe gun.

No words, just sounds coming from Arcand

The Crown also called on Const. Michael Armbruster, one of five officers who responded to the call and surrounded Arcand.

Just a few feet away from Arcand, Armbruster testified Arcand made growling and snarling sounds in response to police pleading with him to drop his weapon.

Armbruster testified they were giving Arcand plenty of opportunities to stand down, and that police wanted to avoid using any force against Arcand. When Arcand didn’t comply, instead moving forward to officers, Tasers and bean bag rounds were fired.

Officers told the court earlier in the trial that’s the moment when they chased Arcand down Fourth Avenue eventually taking him down near the Radisson Hotel with the help of a police dog unit.

Arcand suffered a bullet-wound to his left shoulder and dog bites on his back upper thigh and his hand. Toxicology tests on Arcand’s blood and urine were positive for methamphetamines.