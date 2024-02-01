Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike

Around 3,000 of the province’s teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.

According to the STF, classes will be affected for approximately 35,000 students Thursday.

Teachers hitting the picket lines Thursday will be from Horizon School Division, Prairie South School Division, Prince Albert Catholic, Light of Christ Catholic, Living Sky as well as Sakewew High School in North Battleford.

The STF says they have five sites where teachers will be picketing. They will be located in Swift Current, Assiniboia, Humboldt, North Battleford and Prince Albert.

The province has offered teachers a seven per cent raise over the next three years, but teachers are asking that class sizes and classroom complexities be involved in the bargaining process.

Since bargaining first began in May of 2023, the province has stated that they will not be willing to address those concerns as part of negotiations.

In response, the province has announced short-term pilot projects and have claimed to address teachers concerns by doing so.

The STF said they had reached an impasse with the province and its bargaining committee in October.

Teachers in Saskatchewan have been without a contract since August, 2023.