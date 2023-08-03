Angose Standingwater's accused killer identified

The man charged in a Saskatoon homicide has been identified as Ashton Wolfe.

Wolfe made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The 19-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angose Standingwater, 30.

Standingwater walked into Boston Pizza in Stonebridge suffering from serious injuries on May 20.

Despite paramedics’ life-saving efforts, Standingwater succumbed to his injuries.

In the days following Standingwater’s death, police asked for help finding a white minivan spotted leaving the Boston Pizza parking lot.

It was later found in a parking lot in the Confederation area.

Oceana Cantre, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Wolfe and Cantre are scheduled to be back in court later this month.