SASKATOON -- Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Chief Ronald Mitsuing says he is scared after a rash of suicides in his community.

“I can’t sleep anymore at night. My people are in grief right now and they’re scared.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) held a press conference Thursday to address suicides and attempted suicides in northern Saskatchewan.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan, located in the province's northwest, declared a state of crisis last week after a 10-year-old girl died by suicide. A father in his early 40s and a 14-year-old also died by suicide this month.

Mitsuing told media there was another incident Wednesday night, but did not provide details.

“We’re losing too many young people. For what?”

Neighbouring communities also fear they’re going to start losing lives soon, he said.

He called on the provincial government to implement the FSIN suicide prevention strategy released last year and for the federal government to help.

“If we do something right and work together, something will come out of it.”

‘Ongoing battle’

“There are no words in English or Dene to describe what’re we’re facing with our young people,” Fond du Lac Chief Louie Mercredi said.

His community, located northwest of Prince Albert, also experienced a suicide attempt Wednesday night, he said.

Fond du Lac has seen “devastating” numbers related to suicide, Mercredi said. However, he declined to provide details.

“This is an ongoing battle that we’re losing.”

He said he is tired of “Band-Aid” solutions from government, and that long term programs and land-based education are needed.

“We are once again crying for help to save our young people.”

Most issues start with overcrowded housing, as some homes accommodate up to 15 people, he said.

This is developing story. More details to come.