'An electric shock through my body': Saskatoon couple wins $5 million in lottery

A Saskatoon couple has won $5 million in a lottery draw.

Mitchell and Sheila Peebles said they already have plans for the money.

“We’re going to buy a house for us and for our daughters too,” Mitchell said during a news conference in Saksatoon.

You can watch video from the even using the player at the top of this story.

The couple said they have three daughters who will get homes with some of the winnings.

They didn’t waste any time claiming their win from the May 6 Lotto 6-49 draw.

“I just sitting there watching TV in the morning and I just thought well, the day before [we saw] a house that I really liked and I was thinking about that house and then I thought to check my ticket and I checked my ticket and boom,” he said.

“I scanned this ticket and I felt an electric shock through my body.”

He said he believed right away that he had won.

“And I yelled out, 'finally,'” he laughed.

However, Sheila wasn’t so quick to believe they’d won.

“I didn’t believe him,” she said. “He had to scan the ticket a second time.”

The couple will also be quitting their jobs and retiring. Mitchell works in construction.

“I'm never touching a piece of drywall ever again.”

Sheila worked at Egadz youth centre downtown.

“We're just going to take it easy and probably travel around,” Mitchell said.

The ticket was bought at the 1 Stop Convenience store on 29th Street West in Saskatoon.