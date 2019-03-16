

CTV Saskatoon





Nearly one year after Logan Schatz’s promising hockey career was cut short, the town of Allan has renamed their community arena to honour the former Humboldt Broncos captain.

20-year-old Schatz was one of the 16 people that died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, so last fall, with unanimous support from the community, the town decided on a proper tribute.

“We needed, as a community, to do something,” said Les Alm, the Mayor of Allan. “People, whenever they come into this rink they’ll be coming into the Logan Schatz Memorial Arena.”

Schatz first learned how to skate at age three in Allan and now that same arena bears his name. More than 100 people packed into the Allan Community Centre for the unveiling including Schatz’s parents, and other Bronco families.

“It's a pretty big honour,” said Schatz’s father Kelly. “You often wonder is he going to stay remembered as time goes on. Now you know he will be somewhat, it's there forever."

Special signs were even created for the arena by one of Schatz’s former teachers, including one made of two of his hockey sticks.

“I was reluctant to hand him over any of Logan’s sticks but now seeing the sign it’s beautiful and I’m glad I did,” said Bonnie Schatz, Logan’s mother.

Based on a report by Ashley Field