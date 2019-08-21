

CTV News Saskatoon





A man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle and possession of meth, Saskatoon police say.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed a brown Chrysler PT Cruiser without a license plate travelling on Walmer Road near Avenue H North.

Upon seeing patrol members, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police say.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 400 block of Avenue K North and found that it was stolen, police say.

The Air Support Unit located the suspects walking in the 400 block of Avenue J North. Ground units were directed to the suspects’ location where they were taken into custody without incident, police say.

The suspected male driver, 24, was found to be in possession of the stolen car keys and methamphetamine and faces charges, police say.

The 25-year-old female passenger was arrested for public intoxication and will be released without charges, police say.