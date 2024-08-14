After much delay, renovations on Saskatoon’s Harry Bailey pool are underway

The City of Saskatoon says construction has begun on the long-awaited renovation of the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.

The project, which has faced delays and budget increases, is now underway after the city approved nearly $30 million in funding in June.

The pool was originally closed last March for a series of renovations that were supposed to take 18 to 24 months.

The initial budget was $13.4 million with $10 million coming from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Building program.

The city was forced to re-tender the project, resulting in a new contract that exceeded the initial budget by nearly $6 million. The total project cost now stands at $29.98 million.

The city says the project will include renovations to the 50-metre pool basin, change rooms, washrooms, and mechanical systems. The building's accessibility and energy efficiency will also be improved, the city says.

The project is expected to be finished by March 31, 2026, with the facility reopening to the public in late spring of that year.