SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • After much delay, renovations on Saskatoon’s Harry Bailey pool are underway

    Share

    The City of Saskatoon says construction has begun on the long-awaited renovation of the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.

    The project, which has faced delays and budget increases, is now underway after the city approved nearly $30 million in funding in June.

    The pool was originally closed last March for a series of renovations that were supposed to take 18 to 24 months.

    The initial budget was $13.4 million with $10 million coming from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Building program.

    The city was forced to re-tender the project, resulting in a new contract that exceeded the initial budget by nearly $6 million. The total project cost now stands at $29.98 million.

    The city says the project will include renovations to the 50-metre pool basin, change rooms, washrooms, and mechanical systems. The building's accessibility and energy efficiency will also be improved, the city says.

    The project is expected to be finished by March 31, 2026, with the facility reopening to the public in late spring of that year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News