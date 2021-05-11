SASKATOON -- Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head Lean Man First Nation (MGBHLM) will receive $141 million, plus interest in compensation for the loss of its land in 1905.

The community is located just south of the Battlefords.

On Jan. 18, the Specific Claims Tribunal of Canada awarded the First Nation $126,933,972 as compensation in relation to the unlawful surrender of 14,670 acres, according to a press release from the Federation of Sovereign First Nations (FSIN).

The First Nation says while this was the largest award given by the tribunal, all parties supported a much higher amount.

MGBHLM filed a review of the decision with the Federal Court Appeal.

The legal journey started back in 1995 when the First Nation filed a claim with the Minister of Indian Affairs.

Submissions were filed in Canada 1998, 2001, and 2009. Eventually in 2011, the federal government told the First Nation it would not accept the claim for negotiation.

MGBHLM filed a Declaration of Claim with the Specific Claims Tribunal of Canada in April 2014.

“The award of $141 million is a huge success for the Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head and Lean Man First Nation. Our people have been seeking a fair and just settlement for the unlawful taking of our lands for more than 26 years,” Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman said in the release.