SASKATOON -- Two more people have been charged in relation to the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Allan Douglas Garrioch.

On March 4, around 5:30 p.m., RCMP pursued a 2004 blue Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle and its two occupants were confirmed to be directly involved in Garrioch’s kidnapping and killing, RCMP said in a news release.

The pursuit began on a gravel road south of Davis and continued east on Highway 3. The pursuit ended in the town of Weldon, about 55 kilometres away, when the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. The male driver fled from the vehicle, RCMP say.

Units from surrounding detachments secured the scene and canine units found a 42-year-old man hiding in a bush. A 40-year-old woman was located in the vehicle.

Steven Veilleux, 42, of Prince Albert, is charged with first degree murder and several other offences.

Jodie Lynn Veilleux, 40, of Prince Albert, faces charges including kidnapping and forcible confinement.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearances in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday, RCMP say.

RCMP previously charged Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier, 21, of Prince Albert, with indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent. Steven Veilleux is his father and Jodie Lynn Veilleux is his step-mother, RCMP say.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, and 23-year-old Joshua Dominic Canevaro, both of Saskatoon, made their first appearances in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Monday.

Morrison is facing eight charges, including first degree murder, while both are charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

A forensic autopsy completed Wednesday confirmed the identity of the remains discovered in the Rural Municipality of Bayne as Garrioch.