SASKATOON -- Advance polling for the Saskatoon municipal election begins Friday morning.

At 11 a.m., six polling locations throughout the city will start serving voters.

In addition to potentially helping to prevent election-day lineups during the COVID-19 pandemic, the polls also offer flexibility because they do not require voters to cast their ballot in a specific neighbourhood — any voter can use any advance poll location in the city.

However, on election day voters are required to head to a polling station specific to their neighbourhood.

Earlier ths week, due to a larger than expected demand for mail-in ballots, the City of Saskatoon asked voters to consider using advance polls or to cast their ballot on election day.

Advance polls will continue daily through Thursday, Nov.. 5. Election day is Monday Nov. 9.

Here's a list of advance poll locations and times as outlined by the city:

Fri, Oct. 30

Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 31

Lawson Heights Mall 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Confederation Mall 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Market Mall 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Centre Mall 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

City Hall (Committee Room E) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sun, Nov.. 1

Prairieland Park 10 a.m. - 5p.m.

Station 20 West 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Drive-thru poll 422 46th Street East 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 2, 2020 Lakewood Civic Centre 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Station 20 West 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 3, 2020

City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 4, 2020

Lawson Heights Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Confederation Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Market Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Centre Mall 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

City Hall (Committee Room E) 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 5, 2020