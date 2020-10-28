SASKATOON -- After a larger than expected demand for mail-in ballots, the City of Saskatoon is asking residents to consider voting at advance polls or voting on election day.

The Civic Elections Office has received more than 14,000 mail-in ballot applications through the online form and acknowledges some voters have not had a smooth experience, according to a news release.

“This is the first election the online application has been offered and it’s been a slower than anticipated process in replying to residents that their mail-in ballot application has been received,” the release said.

“We recognize there are improvements to make in future elections. More immediately the Election Office is addressing the concern and has added additional staff and work hours to support the process of reviewing, approving, creating the ballot package specific to the ward for which the voter has applied, and mailing the ballot packages out.”

Advance polls are open Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. Election day is Nov. 9.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted. They may be rejected due to incomplete information, the form being only partially filled out, or if identification is not supplied.

Voters who receive their mail-in ballot package before Nov. 2 can mark their candidates and send their ballot back in the mail using the postage-paid envelope provided.

Voters who receive their mail-in ballot package on or after Nov. 2 should drop their mail-in ballot off in-person or have a designate drop it off at the election office at 226 Cardinal Cres. before 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.