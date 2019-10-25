

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON --Three people, including a paramedic and two children, were killed in a crash involving an ambulance near Beauval, Sask., according to RCMP.

Police say the ambulance carrying two people collided with a truck with five occupants inside, around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The man driving the ambulance, and a boy and a toddler-aged girl from the truck were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The girl has been identified to CTV News Saskatoon as Kinzey Iron-Couilllonneur by her mother. She was one-and-a-half years old.

“It has greatly impacted every paramedic, does not matter what skill level you are, whether you are in the profession or in industrial care or anything like that, it is affecting everybody," Kelly Prime, president of the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan, said in a phone interview with CTV News. "It’s a terrible tragedy.”

Some other occupants were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash occurred around 17 to 18 km south of Beauval on Highway 155.

“There were two police cruisers on scene, and I think another ambulance already," said Jamie Harknett, who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. "The first thing I noticed was one of the first responders was giving CPR to one of the victims for about 15 minutes, which is quite an ordeal."

Harknett also told CTV News the vehicles were "mangled."

“It reminded of somebody crumbling up a piece of paper into a ball, into a crumpled up ball," he said.

Police say slush and ice created poor road conditions along the highway, and alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.

The highway was closed in north and southbound directions and reopened around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan say the paramedic from the Meadow Lake EMS was responding to an emergency call. It is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to make sure EMS coverage remains in place in the Meadow Lake area.

Beauval is around 300 km northwest of Prince Albert.