Pedestrian struck by car in Prince Albert airlifted to Saskatoon

A 38-year-old man from Prince Albert is recovering in Saskatoon after being struck by a car on Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Marquis Road West for a “motor vehicle collision versus pedestrian” where they found the 38-year-old man required medical attention, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

The man was first taken to Victoria Hospital and later airlifted to Saskatoon via Stars, according to police.

The Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting PAPS with their ongoing investigation into the incident.