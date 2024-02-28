A look back at the last time Regina Pats won Memorial Cup

There isn't a lot of footage out there of the last time the Regina Pats won the Memorial Cup.

Mostly because it was nearly 50 years ago.

But we have found footage in our archives from 1974 when the Pats were on top of Canadian Junior Hockey.

That year they beat the Calgary Centennials to advance to the Memorial Cup.

In the round-robin, they beat the Ontario Hockey Association’s St. Catharines Black Hawks, and would eventually face the Quebec Remparts in the final.

After going down 3-1, the Pats came back, and eventually won 7-4 to claim Canada’s junior hockey title.

That team would be inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 1980, and five players on the team went to the National Hockey League.

20 years later, a number of players came together for a reunion, including goal tender Ed Staniowsky, Clark Gillies, Dennis Sobchuk, and Greg Joly who showed they still had some skills.

But those fleeting images from 1974 remain ones to remember. That’s the last time Regina won the Memorial Cup.