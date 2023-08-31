89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash

Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Queen Street around 2:45.

The 89-year-old was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead. Police say his family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.